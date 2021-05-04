Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, had an interesting clash this morning in JFAC over $2.9 million federal ARPA funds awarded to help homeless Idaho children impacted by COVID-19. The funds are designated “to address the immediate needs of children and youth identified as homeless, including academic, social, emotional and mental health needs during the pandemic.” Allowable uses, among others, are for “short-term temporary housing, purchasing needed supplies such as PPE, eyeglasses, personal care items, and school supplies; wraparound services including after-school programs and tutoring; technology and WiFi; and other allowable uses.”
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, moved for approval of appropriating the funds, and Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home, seconded the motion.
JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, asked if any committee members had questions. Nate said, “This is not a question, it’s speaking about the motion.” He noted that the funds are flowing through the Children’s Progams division of the public school budget, which he said he believes already has received enough COVID aid, though these specific funds aren’t for schools, they’re for the benefit of the homeless kids themselves. “I want to remind us that the ARPA funding is borrowed funding,” Nate said. “ARPA funds are borrowed from our grandchildren. We are dealing with a situation in America where we are at $28 trillion dollars of debt. … We’re spending money we don’t have. We’re spending money our kids and grandchildren don’t have, and we are the gatekeepers, we are the only ones who can put an end to this.”
“I know it feels like we’re doing good, because of the programs that are listed here,” Nate said. “But I’m saying we already have the funding to meet these needs, more than enough. We don’t need to go further into debt. Idaho can lead the way on this issue and say, ‘Enough is enough.’ Our federal government is out of control. Inflation is coming. Our entire Idaho delegation voted against the ARPA bill and now we’re spending half a billion dollars.”
According to legislative budget figures, Idaho is getting a total of $5.3 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, over the next five years, but that figure includes $2.1 billion in funds that flow outside of state government, such as stimulus checks sent directly to Idaho residents and various federal tax credits and exemptions.
Youngblood said, “We don’t make the decisions that happen in D.C., those decisions are made, and I know that our four delegates voted against the ARPA funds, but the funds were approved, they came to Idaho, they are here. I had a wonderful conversation last Thursday night with our good Sen. Risch, who told me that I could quote him. He said, ‘Rep. Youngblood, use the ARPA funds, take them, and use it to the best of Idaho’s ability for short and long term needs.’ Just period. He said, ‘If you send those dollars back, they will not go into the treasury, period.’ So I’m not going to tell my 18-year-old grandson who graduates this year that hey, D.C. voted to send money to Idaho, but we decided we were going to make a point and send it back to the treasury so they could send it to California and New York. Even an 18-year-old can figure that out. So those funds need to used for the best for Idaho.”
Nate fired back, “Respectfully, I’d just say that people older than 18 years old can figure out the problems that America has had by going deep into debt and spending money we don’t have. We should be responsible here. Respectfully, if Sen. Risch wants to come and legislate, he can step down and run for legislative office in Idaho and have the voice here.”
Youngblood said, “That’s very disappointing, pointing to our good senator who has actually been voted one of the most conservative senators in the U.S. I think the point’s been made, use the money wisely.”
JFAC then voted 17-2 in favor of the appropriation for Idaho homeless kids, with just Nate and Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, dissenting. The appropriation still needs passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint committee, which includes lawmakers from both parties and both houses.