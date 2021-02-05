Reps. Brent Crane and Barbara Ehardt, incensed over plans by the Idaho High School Athletics Association to limit fan attendance to 1,800 at the upcoming girls basketball tournament at the Ford Idaho Center, introduced a new resolution this morning aiming to declare Gov. Brad Little’s new 50-person guideline for gatherings “null, void and of no force and effect.” The House State Affairs Committee agreed not only to introduce the new concurrent resolution, HCR 5, but to fast-track it by sending it directly to the full House without a hearing.
Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said, “We’re talking about a facility that holds 11,000 kids. … I go there every year for the state tournament, and we’re just going to just space out in this vast arena with 1,800 kids. That’s not even close to the capacity which it will hold. Let’s open it up.”
The governor’s 50-person limit on public and private gatherings is just a guideline; it exempts religious and political gatherings, schools, businesses and school extracurricular activities, for which the guidelines say state Board of Education guidelines should be followed. The state board recently recommended limiting fan attendance at school sporting events to 40% of the venue’s capacity.
So it’s not clear how Crane and Ehardt’s resolution would even impact the athletics association. Crane told the committee he was so angry about the association’s recent decision to limit attendance to 900 tickets per team that he contacted them, and their board held an emergency meeting yesterday afternoon. But it reaffirmed its earlier decision.
“I said, ‘You can expect tomorrow morning we’re going to have legislation that addresses that issue,’” Crane said.
Crane, R-Nampa, said he's also angry that for girls district basketball tournaments that start tomorrow, the association only wanted to allow 150 tickets for each team, or 300 fan tickets total.
Crane said he’s talked with the governor’s office and state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield, and found them “absolutely fantastic to work with on this issue.”
“They want to see our kids playing sports and they want to see fans in the stands supporting those kids,” Crane said. “In fact, Debbie let me know they are trying to work on issues with regard to debate, choir.” Crane said he heard recently that a school debate team event was going to be held virtually. “That’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “I cannot imagine having a virtual debate.”
Crane said, “I want our kids in Idaho to understand we see them, we hear them, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that life gets back to normal.”
He told the committee, “Should this pass, it would lift the limit not just for sporting events, but for anything.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said he supported the motivations of the two sponsors, but would vote against the resolution because “it is so broad – it is more broad than I can support.” Rep. Rod Furniss’ motion to both introduce the bill and immediately send it to the full House passed on a voice vote. AP reporter Keith Ridler covered the hearing and will have a full story; I'll post a link here when it's out.