Legislation to allow Idaho to continue participating in the popular Powerball multi-state lottery game was introduced in a House committee today, a year after the same committee put the game’s future in the state in jeopardy by rejecting legislation acknowledging that Powerball planned to expand into Australia and the United Kingdom, in addition to Canada and the United States, which participate now. Idaho got a reprieve last year, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, told the House State Affairs Committee, because contract negotiations between the game and those nations hit a snag and were delayed. “So it got delayed for another year, and so that afforded us the opportunity to address it this year again,” Monks said.
Powerball is one of three multi-state games Idaho offers through its state lottery; the others are Mega Millions and Lucky for Life, which winners win $365,000 a year for life. Idaho was one of the first states to join Powerball in the 1990s; it has since grown to include 45 states, two U.S. territories and Washington D.C. along with several Canadian provinces.
Monks told the committee, “Jason Monks does not like gambling and Jason Monks would vote against gambling if that’s what we could do, to eliminate all of it. I would do that all day long. This bill does not do that. This bill continues what we currently have.”
“We could get rid of the Powerball, we would still have Mega Millions,” he said, “and in my opinion, all we would do then is provide preferential treatment for one organization over another. I call that crony capitalism, and I don’t support that. So that’s where I am on this.”
Idaho lottery officials last year said Powerball alone generates about $28 million in sales annually in the state, with schools receiving about $14 million per year. Money generated from Powerball ticket sales is held in trust until there's a winner. The addition of two new countries and more players is expected to increase jackpot sizes.
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, recalled concerns from last year that if Powerball were offered in other countries, Idaho lawmakers would lose their ability to have control over the game. “That’s one of my concerns,” she told Monks.
He replied, “In my opinion, I don’t think Idaho has a lot of control over how that system works. We either agree to the contract or we don’t. That’s really what we’re doing here. We already are international. We’re in Canada already.”
Powerball is operated by the Multi State Lottery Association. Tickets cost $3. The current jackpot is $172 million, according to the Idaho Lottery’s website. Idaho's biggest Powerball winner to date was Brad Duke of Star, who $220 million in 2005; Holly Lahti of Rathdrum won $190 million from Mega Millions on 2011.
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, moved to introduce the bill, and the motion carried on a voice vote, clearing the way for a full committee hearing on the bill.