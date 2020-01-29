When JFAC held its hearing this morning on the state Capitol Commission budget, Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, took the opportunity to bring up a longstanding concern to Andy Erstad, Capitol Commission chairman. “I always have this fear that somebody’s going to fall out of the House gallery because the railing’s so low up there,” Amador said. “I don’t know if it’s ever happened, but it’s a very low railing.”
Erstad responded that the Capitol Commission over the last 20 years has “had lengthy discussions about the galleries in both the House and the Senate side. We’ve looked at a number of solutions that would create a barrier, if you will, and at this point we have not had anything come into the commission for action that has been elevated to the level that we think it’s a critical issue. That said, we have looked at it. … I could go into a long, drawn-out diatribe about it, but the real issue is structure and how you attach and make that barrier, if you will.” he said. “So the commission, based on your comment, will bring it up and discuss it again in our next meeting, which is coming up shortly.”