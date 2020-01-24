Idaho State Police on Monday released its 2019 legislative report on sexual assault kit tracking and the agency’s progress in testing all new and previously unsubmitted kits in the state, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. Matthew Gamette, director of ISP’s Forensic Services, said by phone on Thursday almost 1,000 unsubmitted kits — which had been identified at police departments across the state in 2016 and 2017 — were supposed to be forwarded to the state forensics lab for testing by November 2018.
It took law enforcement an average of about 37 days to submit kits, the report states. But some departments took as long as 202 days, or as fast as one.
