Ecuadorean immigrant Fausto Jimenez, left, celebrates the approval of state legislation that will authorize driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York. States around Idaho have approved similar legislation, and a recent Idaho report explores the ripple effects.

 FILE AP Photo/Claudia Torrens

Several states around Idaho allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license, and a new state legislative report explores what impact that makes, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The Idaho Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations released the report Friday to the lawmakers and the public, at the request of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee. Idaho lawmakers explored the idea last year, but did not move a bill forward.

Nevada, Utah and Washington, offer driving credentials to immigrants without documentation of legal permanent residence. Oregon is slated to offer the credentials this year.

The report found increases in employment among immigrants without legal permanent residency increased when they could drive legally, as did road safety, as licensing unauthorized immigrants reduced the severity of accidents they were involved in. Getting a license requires a driver to prove they know the rules of the road and how to operate a vehicle safely.

You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

