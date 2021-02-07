Several states around Idaho allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license, and a new state legislative report explores what impact that makes, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The Idaho Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations released the report Friday to the lawmakers and the public, at the request of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee. Idaho lawmakers explored the idea last year, but did not move a bill forward.
Nevada, Utah and Washington, offer driving credentials to immigrants without documentation of legal permanent residence. Oregon is slated to offer the credentials this year.
The report found increases in employment among immigrants without legal permanent residency increased when they could drive legally, as did road safety, as licensing unauthorized immigrants reduced the severity of accidents they were involved in. Getting a license requires a driver to prove they know the rules of the road and how to operate a vehicle safely.
