Ivy Smith

Ivy Smith, with Idaho Voices for Children, at work in a downtown Boise office, Thursday, May 11, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

There’s a good reason that “coming of age” is its own prolific genre that includes thousands of books, movies and songs.

It’s a turbulent time during which teenagers transition to adulthood, and it can be even more fraught when that teenager is aging out of the foster system and experiencing life on their own for the first time with little support.


