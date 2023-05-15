There’s a good reason that “coming of age” is its own prolific genre that includes thousands of books, movies and songs.
It’s a turbulent time during which teenagers transition to adulthood, and it can be even more fraught when that teenager is aging out of the foster system and experiencing life on their own for the first time with little support.
A report released Monday from the Annie E. Casey Foundation outlined national and Idaho data showing some progress in outcomes for foster youth, but that there were still many young people who aren’t accessing available resources as they age out of the system.
In 2021, 40% of Idaho’s foster youth aged out of the system when they turned 18 without permanent, legal connections to family or caregivers. Those who exit the system without these connections are more exposed to risks such as homelessness or economic instability, according to the report.
There are currently 383 young people in foster care age 14 and above, said Marjean Hazen, foster care program manager at the Department of Health and Welfare.
When Ivy Smith aged out of foster care in 2016, she got a binder of phone numbers for services she could potentially access, but most of the information was out-of-date and “essentially useless.” When Smith served on the Idaho Youth Advisory Board, she said the members highly recommended that the state create a consolidated place where foster kids can find resources and services available to them.