Here’s a surprising finding from the performance evaluation that the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee released this afternoon on managing Idaho’s prison capacity: Idaho could save money long-term by building a new prison. Current state prison facilities are older and inefficient, the report found, pushing up operating costs, including staffing needs. “We project that over the life of the prison, the cost savings achieved by having a new and more modern prison would offset the costs to construct the prison,” evaluator Susie Bergeron told the committee.
Most needed and most likely to bring cost savings, she reported, would be a new minimum security prison for men and a new medium-security prison for women. Currently, about 1,000 male inmates are classified as minimum security, Bergeron reported, but are “incarcerated in medium-security prisons at unnecessarily high costs.”
The report also found that a new medium-security prison for women located in the Treasure Valley, rather than in Pocatello, the location of the existing Idaho women’s prison, would save the state money. The current Pocatello facility, the report found, has an inefficient design that leads to high security staffing needs. “If that prison were located in the Treasure Valley, it would reduce the need for transporting inmates across the state,” Bergeron told the lawmakers. Also, it “would probably place more women inmates closer to their children. … It is an economically viable option.”
Modern prison facilities, like the Idaho State Correctional Center, feature a design that permits “continuous observation” of inmates by security staff, evaluator Casey Petti explained. Most of Idaho’s prison facilities have much older designs that don’t have that, meaning both decreased safety and greater staffing needs.
The report found that the state's costs per day to house prisoners are highest at county jails, followed by the current out-of-state placements in Texas and existing, aging facilities in Idaho. Lowest is at ISCC, the state's newest facility, at $65 per day. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.