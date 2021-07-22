New Path Community Housing

The exterior of the New Path Community Housing facility in Boise, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

New Path Community Housing, Idaho’s first supportive permanent housing community for the chronically homeless, has achieved $2.66 million in savings for the community over two years, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, according to a new report from Boise State University, even as Ada County commission are looking to trim funding for the program.

New Path Community Housing is a 40-unit housing complex in Boise which has apartments and supportive services for formerly homeless Ada County residents.

The more than $2.6 million in community savings is due to a reduction in participants’ use of reactive services, such as the emergency medical system and criminal justice system, the report found. Emergency services dropped 60% among tenants after they entered the program, the report found.

You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

