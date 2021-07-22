We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The exterior of the New Path Community Housing facility in Boise, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
New Path Community Housing, Idaho’s first supportive permanent housing community for the chronically homeless, has achieved $2.66 million in savings for the community over two years, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, according to a new report from Boise State University, even as Ada County commission are looking to trim funding for the program.
New Path Community Housing is a 40-unit housing complex in Boise which has apartments and supportive services for formerly homeless Ada County residents.
The more than $2.6 million in community savings is due to a reduction in participants’ use of reactive services, such as the emergency medical system and criminal justice system, the report found. Emergency services dropped 60% among tenants after they entered the program, the report found.