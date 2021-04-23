Idaho inmates who worked in the community likely got COVID-19 at those jobs and brought the coronavirus back into their correctional facilities and dorms, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. A new report published Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes how COVID-19 outbreaks tied to workplaces, such as Idaho food processing plants, may have seeded outbreaks in several Idaho Department of Correction facilities.
By the end of November, the coronavirus had infected a total of 382 people incarcerated at five Idaho correctional facilities with work-release programs, the report says. Two of the outbreaks were linked to food processing plants where inmates worked.
