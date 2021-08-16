We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Report: COVID-19 is ‘greatest risk’ to Idaho economy...
An updated economic forecast describes COVID-19 as “the greatest risk” to the state and national economy in the coming year, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill spence. The forecast was released last week by the Idaho Division of Financial Management. It’s based on national-level data from IHS Markit, a global economic outlook firm.
Overall, IHS “finds plenty of economic measures indicating a robust recovery of the U.S. economy,” the forecast notes. Those measures include strong employment growth and increases in personal income, as well as moderate inflation rates. After surging 8.6 percent in 2021, personal income in Idaho is projected to inch up just 1.1 percent next year. However, that’s expected to increase to an average of about 5.2 percent per year for the following four years.
Similarly, nonfarm employment in Idaho is expected to increase from about 793,000 this year to 895,000 by 2026. Inflation is expected to remain steady at about 2.1 percent throughout that period, and growth in the U.S. gross domestic product is projected to exceed 4.2 percent.
That ongoing recovery could slow somewhat, though, if consumer confidence tanks because of a new resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“IHS indicates the greatest risk to the economic outlook is the course of the pandemic,” the forecast states.
You can read Spence's full story here online (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.