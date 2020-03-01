YMCA Pre K program (copy)
The newly released “Untapped Potential” study from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation points to a shortage of child care providers and a paucity of pre-kindergarten education programs in Idaho. In this file photo from Aug. 7, 2019, students eat a snack in the YMCA Pre-K program at the First Presbyterian Church in Boise.

A report released Friday morning by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates Idaho loses $479 million annually due to breakdowns in child care. The report, titled “Untapped Potential,” says employers suffer direct losses of $248 million a year due to turnover related to child care issues and $166 million in absences related to those issues. The report said the state also loses $65.4 million in direct tax revenue tied to both the turnover and absences.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation worked with the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry and the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children to examine how much the issue costs Idaho. You can read the full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

