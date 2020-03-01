A report released Friday morning by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates Idaho loses $479 million annually due to breakdowns in child care. The report, titled “Untapped Potential,” says employers suffer direct losses of $248 million a year due to turnover related to child care issues and $166 million in absences related to those issues. The report said the state also loses $65.4 million in direct tax revenue tied to both the turnover and absences.
