...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Mark Bowen, right, helps to repair an antique stained glass lamp during Repair Cafe at JUMP in downtown Boise on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
The sound of a gentle ringing bell was met by cheers from the people gathered on the fifth floor of JUMP on Thursday. The ring signified the successful repair of a broken item and was one of many over the next couple hours.
The city and JUMP hosted Boise’s first Repair Café on Thursday evening; another one will be held Aug. 10.
At the event, community members brought in a variety of household items such as vacuums, a popcorn maker, a lamp, a purse strap, a boombox, books, clothes with broken zippers, a Nespresso machine, an electric mobility scooter, and a coffee grinder that had been jammed up after it was used to grind peppercorns — an inadvisable use of the appliance.
Although Thursday’s event was Boise’s first of its kind, more than 2,500 Repair Cafés are held worldwide, according to repaircafe.org.
Read my full story online here or find it on the front page of today's story.