State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, listens as an alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe, offers testimony during a hearing before the Idaho Ethics and House Policy Committee, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. 

 Darin Oswald//Idaho Statesman via AP

Moments before the House was to convene this afternoon, and possibly take a vote to expel him, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, has resigned. House Speaker Scott Bedke just confirmed the resignation. Von Ehlinger was the subject of an ethics complaint for "conduct unbecoming" a state representative, involving the alleged rape of a 19-year-old House intern and the romantic pursuit of four women in the Statehouse for dates or sex.

This morning, the House Ethics Committee voted unanimously to recommend von Ehlinger's immediate suspension from the Legislature for the remainder of the current legislative session, plus his expulsion from the House, which would have taken a two-thirds vote.

