Moments before the House was to convene this afternoon, and possibly take a vote to expel him, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, has resigned. House Speaker Scott Bedke just confirmed the resignation. Von Ehlinger was the subject of an ethics complaint for "conduct unbecoming" a state representative, involving the alleged rape of a 19-year-old House intern and the romantic pursuit of four women in the Statehouse for dates or sex.
This morning, the House Ethics Committee voted unanimously to recommend von Ehlinger's immediate suspension from the Legislature for the remainder of the current legislative session, plus his expulsion from the House, which would have taken a two-thirds vote.