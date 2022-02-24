Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, announced today that she won’t seek re-election; she’s served three terms in the Idaho House. She currently serves as House minority caucus chair. Toone said she won’t seek election in her new district, which changed as a result of redistricting this year.
Toone has been elected three times in District 26, which included Blaine, Lincoln, Camas, and Gooding counties. When legislative district lines were redrawn this year, Toone’s home county of Gooding was added to District 24.
“It has been an immense honor and privilege to represent District 26 the past six years,” Toone said in a statement. “I have made many wonderful friendships throughout the district and with my colleagues across the state, as we worked for a better Idaho.”
“I want to thank everyone for their amazing support as I announce I won’t be seeking reelection. I will continue to passionately support our local communities and schools as I finish my final term,” she said. “But that advocacy won’t end when I leave the Statehouse. I want to thank everyone, and I hope our paths continue to cross. I look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders in Idaho.”
