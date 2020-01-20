Growth should pay for growth, Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said Monday, as he pitched a new proposal to charge a $100 fee on all vehicles newly registered to drive on Idaho roads. The fee wouldn’t apply to existing vehicles, or to anyone who replaces a vehicle and transfers the registration – just to additional ones, he said. And based on estimates from the Idaho Transportation Department, it’d raise between $27 million and $28 million a year.
“This was actually something that was brought to me by a constituent out in District 11,” Syme told the House Transportation Committee, “and that constituent said, ‘Hey, we have a lot of people moving into the state. With all those additional vehicles, can’t that help pay for some of the infrastructure needs?’”
“It’s a one-time fee that will be charged to anyone that puts an additional vehicle on our roads,” Syme told the committee. The panel agreed unanimously to introduce Syme’s bill, clearing the way for a full hearing, but not without lots of questions.
