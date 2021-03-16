Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, who is home with COVID-19 and has Matthew Andrew substituting for him in the House, announced this afternoon that his proposed homeowner’s exemption bill, which was called for by numerous Canyon County local government leaders, has been denied a hearing.
Skaug made the announcement in a newsletter, saying: “I had been working on RS28720 which is a bill proposal for homeowners property tax relief. It would bring back a fair indexing of the homeowners exemption at 50% of the median sales price. Without change, we will all be looking at substantial property tax increases. The bill idea comes from many leaders in Nampa and Canyon County. It was well received by many legislators, but apparently not enough to get a committee hearing this year.”
“I am disappointed because in my first year, we could not produce homeowner property tax relief,” Skaug wrote. “Know that Representatives Ben Adams, Doug Okuniewicz, Brent Crane, Rick Youngblood, and Senator Jeff Agenbroad co-sponsored the tax relief effort with me.”
Idaho’s homeowner’s exemption, which had exempted up to 50% of the value of a person’s primary home from property taxes, was capped at $100,000 in 2016 by the Legislature, and the previous indexing of the maximum exemption to home values in Idaho was removed. Not long after, Idaho home values soared, causing a shift in the property tax burden to homes as opposed to other types of property whose values didn’t accelerate, such as business and farm property.