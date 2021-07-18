Idaho Air Guard deployment (copy)

Members of the Idaho Air National Guard board a Boeing 777 as they leave for deployment to Southwest Asia in support of the mission of the 124th Fighter Wing in this May 2020 file photo. The Guard will receive a $6.5 million training facility at its Boise Air Terminal, adjacent to the Boise Airport, according to a news release from Rep. Mike Simpson’s office. The money was allocated from $24 million in federal funding that Simpson secured for eight project in Idaho, the news release stated.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson secured nearly $24 million in federal funding for eight projects in Idaho, including three in Boise, his office announced this week. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I believe I have a responsibility to balance two very important goals — the need to limit the growth of the federal government and the need to provide vitally important funding to priorities in the State of Idaho,” Simpson said in a statement.

The largest project in Boise will direct $6.5 million toward the construction of a medical training facility for the Idaho Air National Guard at its Boise Air Terminal, adjacent to the Boise Airport. Another $700,000 will go toward rehabilitating taxi-lane D at the Boise Airport, and $787,000 will fund an update of the Idaho Grain and Ag Center.

