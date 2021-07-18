U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson secured nearly $24 million in federal funding for eight projects in Idaho, including three in Boise, his office announced this week. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I believe I have a responsibility to balance two very important goals — the need to limit the growth of the federal government and the need to provide vitally important funding to priorities in the State of Idaho,” Simpson said in a statement.
The largest project in Boise will direct $6.5 million toward the construction of a medical training facility for the Idaho Air National Guard at its Boise Air Terminal, adjacent to the Boise Airport. Another $700,000 will go toward rehabilitating taxi-lane D at the Boise Airport, and $787,000 will fund an update of the Idaho Grain and Ag Center.
