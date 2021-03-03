A day after the House killed legislation to allow the state Board of Education to accept a $6 million early childhood grant, Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, rose in the House today to apologize for his comments about mothers during the debate. "I have learned the hard way that misguided statements do not help solve anything. I sincerely apologize to any and all that I have offended, and I will work hard to right any wrongs that I have done," he said.
During yesterday's debate on HB 226, Shepherd said, “I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going. … We are really hurting the family unit in the process.”
Today, he said, "My intent was to compliment mothers in every way possible. I stand before you now to admit that I failed miserably. After hearing my remarks played back, I recognize how my remarks sounded derogatory, offensive and even sexist towards the mothers of this state. ... Single working mothers are the strongest and most courageous people that I know. I witness the extraordinary abilities of professional mothers every day, just like the mothers in this body. I have the utmost respect and admiration for every one of them."