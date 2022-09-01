heather fails
Screenshot

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, tried a parliamentary maneuver to divide HB 1 into two separate bills, by moving to waive a House rule, Rule 54, which forbids that. As she made her case for the move, claiming the existing House rule violates the state Constitution, there was an inquiry as to whether such a motion is debatable; it turned out that under House Rule 53, it’s not. There was a break while members huddled with rule books and the House chief clerk, and then the House proceeded to vote on Scott’s motion. It failed, 22-48.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments