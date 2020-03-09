On a party-line vote, the Senate State Affairs Committee has sent HB 440, Rep. Heather Scott’s bill to forbid any preferences for women or minorities in state hiring, public education or contracting, to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments. In a more than 90-minute hearing, there was extensive testimony both for and against the bill. Scott said she is proposing several amendments to exempt various types of government contracting from the bill’s provisions. “We do not want to end contracts or federal funds that are dependent on dsicriminating, I guess, that’s what they’re doing,” Scott told the Senate committee.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “We’ve had a good hearing and I appreciate the testimony we’ve had. It seems the goal is to have equality, people treated the same. While there’s disagreement on whether this bill does that or not, I believe it does. I believe it’s a step in the right direction. I think that it does need a couple of amendments added to it to make it work for our state government and our contracts.”
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, said, “As a person of color, a woman of a certain age, a person that is a minority in the state of Idaho, I am concerned by this bill. I fear that it returns us to a day of codified discrimination. No matter what folks’ good intentions are. … I think it heralds a day that is very uncomfortable for my granddaughter and for those coming after me. … So I will be voting in opposition to this bill.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked Scott, “You know that we have been talking about ‘Add the Words.’ ... There are practices that are happening all over the state that are not equal to many of the members in our communities for various gender and sex reasons. So are you saying that this remedies that? If they are looking for employment, if they are looking for housing? That they should be treated as any other person?”
Scott responded, “This bill is dealing with immutable traits. These are things that cannot be changed, that you cannot hide. If you notice we don’t say religion in this bill. People can change their religions. So this is just dealing with immutable traits.”