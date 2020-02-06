Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, told the House State Affairs Committee this morning that years ago, when she applied for a state job in Ohio, she was told that she’d likely get a call because they needed to hire seven people, five of them women. She was offended and stormed out, saying she didn’t want the job. “Frankly, it’s offensive,” she said. “We can promote diversity, but we should refuse to reduce people down to their skin color or some other trait.” She then presented legislation she’s authored to amend the Idaho Human Rights Act to ban any kind of “preferential treatment” on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in public employment, public education or public contracting. The bill would apply to all government in Idaho, including public universities, school districts, special districts and more.
“It’s already illegal to discriminate, but this bill goes a little further and says you can’t have preferences,” Scott said, adding, “I don’t anticipate that it will have a fiscal impact.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, expressed concern about how the proposed change would interact with other existing laws.
On a divided voice vote with bipartisan opposition, the committee voted to introduce Scott’s bill, clearing the way for a possible hearing.