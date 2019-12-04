Idaho House Assistant Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, announced that she’ll run for House minority leader, with current Minority Leader Map Erpelding resigning from the House; and Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, announced she’ll run for the No. 2 spot. Caucus elections are expected to be held within the next week.
“Representative Erpelding will be deeply missed in the Statehouse, and his absence will be felt throughout Idaho,” Rubel said in a statement. “It was an honor to serve with him. Representative Erpelding was a champion of progressive values, and much of his work will continue to touch the lives of Idahoans for generations. His political leadership and courage carried the Democratic caucus through some of our most important fights.”
“With my experience in Democratic leadership, I bring an important strategic perspective to the table that will be necessary to preserve Idaho values during the upcoming legislative session. I look forward to working with the Majority, and hope we can find bipartisan solutions to better the lives of Idahoans.”
Wintrow said, “District 19 and the state of Idaho have been blessed to have Representative Mat Erpelding serve as House Democratic Leader. He is one of the most intelligent, passionate, and driven leaders I have known; he has sacrificed so much of his own time and resources to create a pathway to a better future for our state. Mat has gone above and beyond the call of duty involving hundreds of stakeholders and citizens in the democratic process and dedicated himself to creating a runway for young leaders to get more involved. I can’t think of anyone else in Democratic politics who has done more to effect change in such a short time.
“While serving together, he has become one of my closest friends and I look forward to seeing the work that he will do in the future. There is no doubt in my mind that he will continue to champion Idaho values for the rest of his life. However, I will miss seeing my friend in the hallways of the Statehouse on a daily basis.”
“During my time in the legislature, I have watched Representative Erpelding lead our caucus through some of the state’s most challenging times. Unfortunately, there are many tough fights ahead as we fight to preserve our rights and values. Mat has left some of the biggest shoes for anyone to fill, but I will do my best to honor his legacy and continue to work hard for our district and state. I am optimistic that the Idaho Democratic caucus will support a continued District 19 representative in House leadership. I look forward to continuing the fight for progressive values and preserving the rights of all Idahoans.”