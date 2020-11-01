For the first time since 2012, District 20A Republican Rep. Joe Palmer faces a Democratic challenger as he runs his sixth consecutive reelection campaign for the seat he’s held since 2009, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. Stepping into the ring for Democrats is Pat Soulliere, a self-labeled “Millennial” candidate and Micron executive who champions LGBTQ protections, marijuana legalization and bolstered education funding, but details more conservative views on slashing property taxes and reconfiguring existing tax exemptions to fund his proposals.
Incumbent and Cherry’s Consignment co-owner Joe Palmer says he’s “very conservative on every issue,” aligning himself with state Republicans who don’t think local health districts should be able to mandate mask wearing and those pushing an amendment to Idaho’s constitution to allow the legislature to call itself into session. That idea gained steam as more conservative GOP members criticized Gov. Brad Little’s unilateral spending of federal relief money and issuing of a stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
The race also includes a repeat appearance by Constitution Party candidate Daniel Weston. You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.