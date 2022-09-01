Tammy motion fail
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, moved to send HB 1 to the House’s amending order. Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthon, seconded the motion. Nichols said, “I don’t feel comfortable voting on a bill in this manner.” She said she wanted to “not rush things through.”

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, inquired of Nichols whether she’s on the germane committee, the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, which unanimously approved the bill this morning. She refused to answer. Crane then inquired of committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, who said no such motion to amend was made in committee. “I find this motion hostile to the bill,” Harris told the House. “There were no ‘no’ votes in committee today.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

