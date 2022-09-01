...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, moved to send HB 1 to the House’s amending order. Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthon, seconded the motion. Nichols said, “I don’t feel comfortable voting on a bill in this manner.” She said she wanted to “not rush things through.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, inquired of Nichols whether she’s on the germane committee, the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, which unanimously approved the bill this morning. She refused to answer. Crane then inquired of committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, who said no such motion to amend was made in committee. “I find this motion hostile to the bill,” Harris told the House. “There were no ‘no’ votes in committee today.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “I think the only thing being hostile here is the hostility to our Constitution.” House Speaker Scott Bedke cautioned her, “The good lady is painting with a broad brush.”
Scott said, “If we start slipping when it comes to the Constitution, it’s just like sin. It’s a little bit here and a little bit there. … And I think that’s what citizens get tired of with politicians.”
Scott said she wanted to amend the bill divide it into three separate bills, but Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, noted that new bills can't be created in the House's amending order; all that can be done there is to amend a single bill.
Nichols' motion then failed, 13-57.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.