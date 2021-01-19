Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, wants Idaho's state treasurer to be able to invest in gold and silver, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. At the Tuesday morning House State Affairs committee meeting, he proposed a bill that would specifically list gold and silver as an option for how the treasurer’s office can invest the state’s money. The committee voted to introduce the bill.
According to Nate’s bill, the gold and silver would be bought directly and then physically held by the state of Idaho. The gold and silver would be held in a standardized depository within the state’s borders. If no Idaho depository is available, the state treasurer must find one in another state.
“It (gold and silver) is one of the more secure ways to hedge yourself against the inflation,” Nate said, before qualifying that he was “not an adviser.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, disagreed with that assessment and was the single dissenter on whether to introduce this bill. Furniss is an independent agent who advises on insurance and investments.
“Honestly, the return on gold over a long period of time has not been a good investment. … Over a long period of time, gold has not been a hedge against inflation. Return on gold has not done better than inflation,” Furniss told the Post Register.
In 2018, Nate received $1,000 in campaign contributions from Money Metals and another $1,000 from the company’s owner Stefan Gleason. Money Metals Exchange is an Eagle company that sells gold and silver. That amount is the maximum amount candidates are allowed to receive from campaign donors.
