Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, has written a bill that would protect parents who want to give their children less supervision, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. The "Reasonable Childhood Independence Act" was presented to the House State Affairs Committee for consideration Wednesday morning. The committee voted to introduce the bill.
“The intent of this is to help parents feel comfortable that they can let their kids grow up and experience life in a relatively independent way without the threat of being accused of being neglectful parents,” Nate said.
In 2018, Nate’s former home state of Utah became the first and only state to enact legislation protecting parents’ rights on this issue by amending its definition of neglect. Under the new definition, neglect in Utah does not include allowing children to “engage in independent activities.”
Nate is taking the same angle in Idaho. He wants to amend the definition of neglect. Under Nate’s new definition, a neglected child is a child who is in an “obviously dangerous situation” due to “conscious disregard of obvious needs or obvious dangers” by a parent or caretaker. That “action or omission” must result in “bodily injury” or “a substantial risk” of either bodily injury or “immediate and grave harm.” The law must take into account “the child’s level of maturity, physical condition, or mental abilities.”
The imprecision of the new definition is intentional. Nate said he wanted to use phrases such as “conscious disregard” that can be left “up to interpretation.” He also decided not to put age or time limits on independent childhood activities, Krutzig reports. You can read her full story here at postregister.com.