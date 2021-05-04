House Majority Leader Mike, Moyle, R-Star, sponsor of HB 389, the big new property tax bill that's a conglomeration of an array of different proposals, told the Idaho Press yesterday, "I don't know if it passes the Senate, I don't know if it passes the House. If you want property tax relief, though, that's the bill."
Other property tax relief proposals brought forward by other lawmakers this year haven't been allowed introductory hearings in the House Revenue & Taxation Committee.
