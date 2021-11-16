Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, gave a rambling opening debate on HB 419, the “don’t ask, don’t tell” bill about employers asking about workers’ immunization status, that touched on history, the flu, ivermectin, and his opinion that COVID-19 vaccination is unnecessary. “By definition, COVID survivors are naturally vaccinated,” Mendive told the House. “Interesting. … There is not a person alive that can actually tell us that this vaccine is safe.”
He also told the House, “There are treatments, treatments that have been very successful, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin. … So we wonder there again, why are these things being banned?”
The bottom line to this is ‘don’t ask don’t tell’ … we do this successfully in our country,” he said. “Your personal relationship to the God of creation is not something everybody else should be able to inquire about. That’s your right.”
He added, “It really doesn’t do much except expand on what we all have as Americans, in what used to be a free country.”
The bill adds this new section to Idaho state law: “COVID-19 VACCINATION STATUS DISCLOSURE. No person, firm, corporation, or other business entity or representative thereof shall require as a condition of employment or continuation of employment any person or employee to disclose whether that person or employee has received the COVID-19 vaccine, booster, or any vaccination related to COVID-19 or its variants.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said he was “having a hard time reconciling what we just did with the joint memorial, where we said government shouldn’t tell businesses what to do,” with this bill.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, noted that Mendive’s fiscal note said it would have no impact on state funds, but a new Idaho Attorney General’s opinion suggests it could disqualify Idaho facilities from receiving Medicaid and Medicare funds. “I actually think the fiscal impact would be in the hundreds of millions,” she said.
“That’s the nature of tyranny, actually,” Mendive responded in his closing debate. “America has been conquered by fear.”
The bill passed on a 41-27 vote, and heads to the Senate side.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.