The third bill presented in Senate State Affairs this morning was HB 419 from Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, forbidding employers from asking about workers’ immunization status.
Mendive spoke about the Constitution, churches closing or facing gathering limits during the COVID-19 shutdown in March of 2020, liberty, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and more. Senators asked him to stick to the bill.
"Liberty is the freedom of conscience, our founders fought for that, that was paramount to them," Mendive told the senators, "freedom of religion, freedom of thought. We’re not required to explain our freedom of thought. That’s a God-given right and an inalienable right. … We already have that, we are guaranteed liberty," he said.
“I would contend that everything in my bill is already covered, based on the Constitution and the Health Freedom Act, which you covered. But liberty is fundamental,” Mendive told the committee.
“The only difference in this bill is it actually does define the issue,” he said. “This specifically calls out COVID-19 as a reason why we need all this.”
Committee Chair Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, noted that Mendive said the bill is needed now, but, “You didn’t put an emergency clause on it.”
Mendive responded, “That was a mistake. It will come into effect 60 days after we adjourn. ... But at this point in our legislative session, I still think this bill is useful.”
Lodge said, “So that would make it in February, where we’re already in session and this could be brought back at that time?”
Mendive responded, “I think having it on the books would give businesses some comfort, the Legislature is trying at least to allow them some autonomy to operate, and citizens.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said, “It’s already in our statute. We are already in the fight – we are visibly in the fight. It will be resolved in our courts.” She asked Mendive how his bill would advance that.
“It gives people comfort that we are standing up for the Constitution,” he responded. “The constitution is struggling right now.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “I understand that we all want to provide our citsizen comfort. But what we have presented to us today are three proposed laws. Laws have good and bad consequences. … When we clutter up the code with feel-good stuff we create legal ambiguities that cost people money and create uncertainty.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.