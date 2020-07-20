The final proposal presented to the Legislature’s State Affairs Working Group today, from Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, would amend the Idaho Constitution to let the House speaker and Senate president pro-tem call the Legislature back into special session any time they get requests from a majority of each house, with no limit on topics or time frame. That raised lots of questions.
“Thirty-six states have the ability to call themselves back into session; 14 do not have that ability,” Harris said. “Idaho is one of that 14.” Amending the Idaho Constitution would require two-third backing from each house of the Legislature plus a majority vote of the people at the next general election.
“I like the concept,” said Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene. “My concern that I can almost imagine people up in North Idaho yelling into the microphone right now if they were here, would be that we don’t want a year-round Legislature. And if you don’t limit the topics that a special session can address, we may end up with a year-round Legislature. So … share with me your wisdom behind leaving that open-ended.”
Harris responded, “We have the ability right now to have a year-round legislative session. ‘Til we sine die, we can go on and on. None of us seem to want to.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, presiding as co-chair, commented, “One topic leads to many others, usually, within the session.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said there are ways legislative leaders or others “can keep a session going for a long time.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “I think we need to have some flexibility.” He suggested a time limit, like two weeks.
Four members of the public testified on the proposal, three against and one in favor. Gretchen Wissner said, “I think amending the Constitution at this point in time is not a wise use of our legislative resources in the middle of this crisis with COVID-19. There are many issues that need to be addressed throughout the state.”
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Meridian, commented, “While there are a lot of things that I think the Legislature would like to deal itself into on the things that are going on with schools and the way the money gets distributed, right now we don’t have any ability to do that unless the governor calls us back into special session.”
Valerie James told the lawmakers, “I’m entirely for the Legislature being called back into special session at some point, and if it requires a constitutional amendment, I am for that effort. … I’m frustrated that my voice doesn’t seem to be getting heard anywhere.”
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, said, “I get the same question: ‘What are you guys going to do about it?’ And the answer is always the same: ‘Nothing, because we can’t.’” Monks said he’s not necessarily concerned as much about the actions the governor has taken with regard to the coronavirus pandemic as with the process.
Lodge said, “I do want to commend the governor for giving us the weekly briefings that he has done. Since I’ve been here, I can’t remember any governor that’s given us that time.” Gov. Brad Little has spent an hour and a half each week on calls each with the House and the Senate since the pandemic began, allowing all members to ask any questions that have come up during the week, she said. “I’m able to tell my constituents that I am in contact with the governor and I’m hearing from him directly what’s going on, and from the agency people. I think that’s been very helpful through this crisis.”
As the committee wrapped up its meeting for the day, Souza asked, “Do we have motivation to ask for a special session on the election issues as a committee?” Harris said he’s still debating the idea. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said there are other issues she wants addressed in a special session. Vick said his county clerk is concerned, and he backs a special session unless lawmakers are prepared to again let the governor and the secretary of state decide on any necessary changes to the November election. “I for one am not supportive of that,” he said.
Crane said, “I do think we need a special session.” In the May primary, he said, “The date got adjusted, the process got changed. … I received numerous phone calls, ‘Hey, how do I campaign in this environment? What is allowed, what is not allowed?’ Our citizens deserve better than that.” He said, “People in my opinion need to have the right to vote in person.”
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, said, “For the last three months, four months, it’s been so frustrating to see all the changes. … We’re losing some of our individual freedoms, and I frankly have not seen a lot of pushback from our local government leaders, our state government leaders, nationally, and it’s been so frustrating to see all of this happening. My wife is tired of me yelling about it.”
“So I think it’s really comforting to a lot of people in this state to hear what’s happening today,” Armstrong said. “Making an attempt to push back against all these crazy things that have been happening. So I think this is a wonderful first step and I appreciate being here.”
Hill said, “I think … we probably do need a special session to deal with the elections. I don’t hear complete agreement on what the process is going forth on the elections. I think that’s something this committee needs to deal with … before we go into special session.” The panel needs to reach a consensus on proposed changes if it wants to call for a special session on elections, he said.
The committee agreed to meet again on Aug. 10. Several other working groups also are planning to meet, including the joint House and Senate education committees and the joint House and Senate judiciary committees.