Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, has presented HJR 1, his proposed constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself back into special session, to the House State Affairs Committee this morning. “It certainly makes sense, a small conservative state like ours, that we’re not in session all year long,” Harris told the committee. “I’m thankful for that. Most of us are businessmen, farmers, gainfully employed the rest of the year.” But still, he said, “we are out of commission” nine months of the year, when the Legislature isn’t in its typical three-month session.
“This summer ... we saw our inability to act when we needed to act,” Harris said. “Even when called into session, we had very limited ability to legislate, and that’s just wrong.” His proposal would call the Legislature into session upon a written request from 60% of the members of each house.
Harris said most states allow that, though most require two-thirds of members to call a special session.
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, who is co-sponsoring the measure with Harris, said, “I don’t think we need reminding in this body of what we have endured, we’re coming up on a year, in terms of representative governance we hold so dear in our Constitution that we have not had access to.”