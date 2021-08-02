We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, testifies to the House Ethics Committee on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The first witness called at today’s House Ethics Committee hearing was Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise. She testified that she was the chief complainant in the second complaint filed against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. The 24 House members’ names are listed in the complaint in alphabetical order, she said, and that’s why House Speaker Scott Bedke’s name appears first, but Green said he was actually the final complainant to sign on. She said she brought the complaint to the speaker only after she had a large bipartisan group signed on. “It was our intent that if we were going to do this, we were going to do it in a bipartisan way,” Green told the committee under questioning, free from “partisan political positioning.”
Giddings has tried to portray the proceedings as part of the partisan race between herself and Bedke for lieutenant governor in the 2022 election; they are two of the three announced GOP candidates thus far. However, the complaints were filed before either Giddings or Bedke announced their run for the statewide office.
Green testified that she got to know “Jane Doe” during Green’s freshman year in the House, and that Doe shared with her how thrilled she was with the opportunity to work at the state House of Representatives. Green said she saw Giddings’ Facebook post and recognized the young woman’s photo. “It gave me a moment and of course broke my heart,” Green told the committee. She said she had just recently seen Jane Doe in the House chamber in tears. “The woman that I saw crying on the House chamber floor was the same woman that was in that post disseminated by Rep. Giddings,” Green said. “We were victimizing her a second time. … At that point I certainly wanted to step forward, as several of my colleagues did on both sides of the aisle.”
