There were three substitute representatives in the House today, including subs for Reps. Sue Chew, D-Boise, and Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, plus an additional one: Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, who was injured in a snowboarding accident over the weekend.
“She has a concussion, hurt neck and injured tailbone,” Olivia Heersink, communications director for the House and Senate Democrats, said in an email. “She is expecting to be back on Wednesday, but will have a sub, Jordan Morales, until then.”
Morales was sworn in as the substitute representative for Green’s seat for today through Wednesday. Chew’s substitute, Heather Colwell of Boise, has been appointed to serve through Friday. Davis’ substitute, Ned William Burns of Bellevue, was sworn in Jan. 25 to serve as a substitute representative “until such time as Rep. Davis is able to resume her duties.”
Chew and Davis filed a federal lawsuit charging that the House’s lack of accommodations to allow them to participate safely in this year’s session during the COVID-19 pandemic despite their health conditions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. A federal judge declined to impose a temporary restraining order, but the lawsuit remains pending; the House’s response to the federal lawsuit is due to the court tomorrow. On the Friday of the first week of the session, Davis, a paraplegic who uses a wheelchair and has reduced lung function, made a motion to suspend House rules to allow her to vote remotely during the pandemic; the House rejected her motion on an 11-49 party-line vote.