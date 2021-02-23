Any company that contracts with the state of Idaho or any Idaho local government would be forbidden from discriminating in employment based on whether or not its employees have had vaccines, under legislation that cleared the House today on a 49-21 vote after much debate. That means companies, whether they’re construction firms that bid on public projects or medical service providers, couldn’t reassign employees or change their job duties due to their vaccine status. “It’s about personal freedom,” Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, the bill’s sponsor, told the House. “One hundred percent vaccine compliance is not good public policy, and it’s a violation of our basic personal freedoms,” she said. “We all want safety, but I’d argue that these tactics only offer a false sense of security while annihilating our personal liberty.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, “I agree that people shouldn’t be forced to receive a vaccine that they don’t want to receive.” But she said, “There are a certain small number of jobs where a person’s vaccine status can be life or death for the people they’re helping. Imagine the cancer treatment center where everyone who comes for care is immunocompromised. That’s the place we’re going to want to make sure everyone is vaccinated during a bad flu outbreak.”
“The employer without this law could assign you to a desk job,” Necochea told the House. “This statute is so restrictive, that they can’t … significantly alter your job responsibilities. And I have a big problem with that, because it gets down to the safety of our most medically fragile people.”
“I think we have protections in our statute already to protect people from being forced to get vaccines,” she said, “but I don’t think they’re entitled to every single job that’s out there.”
Giddings disagreed. “Let our people work and let our people pursue happiness,” she said. “Where there are risks, I really believe there needs to be choice.”
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said, “There are many of us who will not take vaccines. We attempt to keep our bodies healthy and believe that that is something that we need to do, and I’m not willing to take those things into my body.”
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said she believes her son’s autism is due to “vaccine injury,” and said, “There’s no way another Moon will ever take another vaccine until the end of many of our lives.” She said when she’s asked where she stands on vaccines, she answers, “That’s the hill I will die on,” and said, “We have a right to say no.”
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said, “As I have worked on non-discrimination in the past, my legislation has been turned down due to creating special rights or special status based on a lifestyle choice.” He was referring to “Add the Words” legislation to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity; he asked Giddings how her non-discrimination proposal was different.
“I would just argue that your personal autonomy and not having something forced into your body is a personal right, is a freedom,” Giddings responded. “I would very much agree with you that I would love to see all legislation be given a fair chance on this floor.”
The bill, HB 140, was opposed in an earlier committee hearing by the Idaho Medical Association, the Idaho Hospital Association and the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities. It was supported by an array of citizens who oppose vaccinations.
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, a retired physician and chair of the House Health & Welfare Committee,said, “If we pass this bill what we’re doing is the Legislature is creating a protected class in employment law, there isn’t any doubt about that. And is that what we want to be doing as a legislature? I think not.”
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, told the House, “Right before the session started, I sent out a survey to my constituents asking what was their concern, what things. And No. 2 was their vaccination freedom and their health.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, “This bill protects the individual rights to work, and it’s not in every area, it’s in these state contracts. … So if government anywhere is to protect rights, we ought to at least do it in this arena.”
Giddings, in her closing debate, said, “I wish there was a specific answer and that the science was in agreement on this subject. … I wish this could include all employers. But really this is pretty targeted, just trying to take taxpayer money out of the equation, so that that taxpayer money is not being used to endorse 100% compliance.”
The bill now moves to the Senate. To become law, it would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature.