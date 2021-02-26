Rep. Priscilla Giddings this morning tried to zero-fund Idaho Public Television, removing all its state funding and leaving it only with donations and federal grants, but her move was supported only by Rep. Ron Nate, and was defeated on a 2-16 vote in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
“There are definitely some growing concerns about programming issues,” Giddings told JFAC, citing concerns apparently focused on national news and public affairs programming. “I just pulled up 72 hours worth of content and I have a full page of concerning language,” she said. “One thing I notice is a lot of very partisan content just on the programming description. One of the programs, they label people who voted for former President Trump as insurgents. That’s concerning language. Other areas are talking about their support for eugenics, that concerns me. Other language included really highlights critical race theory and that is also concerning for me as a mother. I don’t think this partisan and inappropriate content should be available and viewed by my two-and-a-half-year-old. I don’t think she should be seeing stuff where just discriminates against her and doesn’t encourage her to be the best that she can be.”
Giddings added, “If this content is going to be inappropriate and if it’s going to be partisan, then state taxpayer money should not be used to support and encourage that. That’s why I would encourage them to use their dedicated funds, and if you want to push your agenda then please don’t use my taxpayer funds.” Her motion for the Idaho Public Television budget for next year sought to remove 14 positions and $2.7 million in state funding, the entire general fund budget for IPTV. That would reduce the budget to $6.8 million for next year, all from viewer donations and grants.
Nate seconded Giddings’ motion. “If we’re deciding how to spend taxpayer dollars, we oughta be very careful that we’re spending in ways that is truly a public good rather than a private or social agenda,” he said.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said, “I know there was a concern that Idaho Public Television has some programming issues. I don’t doubt that. I’ve expressed that concern to them. But because they don’t always show what I want to hear doesn’t mean that it’s bad.”
He noted that the state funding for IPTV in part supports the state’s emergency broadcast system.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, asked IPTV Director Ron Pisaneschi, “I’ve listened to the concerns that were raised here. My question is how much control do you have over the content. Is a lot of this fed nationally to you? Is it generated locally? Help me understand that, relative to this concern that’s been expressed about content.”
Pisaneschi answered, “The local programs that we produce here in Idaho, Outdoor Idaho, Idaho Experience, Science Trek, those programs we have complete control over. The national programs, we’re part of the PBS national system, and those programs, we don’t get to tell the producers of Sesame Street or Nova or American Experience what they should include or not include in the programming.”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, made a substitute motion that includes a 1.5% increase in state funding for Idaho Public Television next year, to $2.7 million, matching Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation; that makes $9.6 million in total funding. “You know, I grew up on public television, living at Cavendish, Idaho, which is an unincorporated town between Kendrick and Orofino,” she said. “Public television makes such a difference in the lives of our rural community, in addition to being a really important method for us to get the emergency message out across the state. I think it’s a wise investment for Idaho, especially moving forward and being able to get these educational programs out to our communities like Sesame Street and all those other programs that we grew up with. … I think this is a great investment for Idaho to continue to make.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, seconded Troy’s motion. “I’d just like to add that this year especially I have so appreciated what Idaho Public Television has done, not only for the state but for me in particular,” she said. “All of a sudden I found myself doing pretty much full-time grandparent duties with a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, and it was kind of a lifesaver. I just want to express my appreciation for all the new productions they’ve done and how positive that is for children.”
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, said Giddings’ motion would “take away any and all state dollars – it would be totally based on dedicated funds. … The dedicated funds are basically donations from subscribers, which you can’t count on forever. This would not be Idaho Public Television any more. It’d be N.O. TV, none. Basically it wouldn’t be an Idaho program at all. It would be totally privatized.”
The joint committee then voted down Giddings’ motion, 2-16; and passed Troy’s, 16-2. The budget still needs passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.
Other budgets set this morning on unanimous, 18-0 votes included the budgets for the Judicial Branch, which shows a 1.4% increase in state general funds; the Public Defense Commission, which was given a flat maintenance budget reflecting a 0.1% increase in general funds; the Commission for Libraries, which saw a 2.3% increase in general funds; and the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which includes a 1.2% increase in general funds.
Giddings and Nate both cast the only dissenting votes on budgets for the Idaho Attorney General’s office, which was allocated a 4.7% increase in state general funds, 4.5% overall, largely because of restoration of its special litigation fund at just under $500,000; and the Commission on the Arts, which shows a 1% increase in general funds, 0.8% overall. They didn’t say why.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, spoke out in favor of the Idaho Commission on the Arts, saying, “This is a maintenance of current operations budget, I wish it weren’t. But it is for this year. I want to recognize that this state invests tremendous amounts of money in STEM and science education, all great things, coding. But there is some really significant research on the effect that the arts (have) on learning. … Learning to play a musical instrument has been shown to have greater impact on brain power even than learning to code. And that remains with a child even if they stop playing the musical instrument. The same goes for drawing and creating art. So I have long advocated that a student who is behind in reading may improve more by giving them art and music classes instead of more of what maybe didn’t work the first time.”
“I just want to say thank you to this state agency that does remarkable work on a shoestring budget,” she said, saying it has “tremendous economic impact on all of us, but specifically benefits Idaho’s children.”