Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is calling for lawmakers to pass a new law allowing the Legislature to meet by videoconferencing whenever the governor has declared an emergency. "Legislative Services believes that allowing such a meeting is lawful under the Constitution," Gannon said in a statement. "Staff from LSO has indicated this is very feasible."
"Other states have this emergency provision and there is no better time to put it into statute than now," Gannon said. "The president has recommended that groups be limited to to 10 persons, sports events have been postponed, and most public events have been canceled. We need to have a plan and be ready for a special session, or even to continue this session."
Gannon added, "The governor believes there is an emergency. The president believes there is an emergency. The Legislature should be sure that business can be conducted whenever it is necessary to do so and that includes now."