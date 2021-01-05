At least one Idaho lawmaker plans to object to the counting of electoral votes from some of the swing states that gave Democrat Joe Biden his win in the presidential contest with incumbent Republican Donald Trump, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. “A number of you have shared valid concerns regarding the results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election, particularly in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan,” U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican who represents western and northern Idaho, said in a video he released Monday. About a dozen Republican senators and dozens of House Republicans have said they plan to object to the results, Brown writes, likely turning what is normally a ceremonial event into the most heated since 1877.
That's the year that several states submitted competing slates of electors and an impasse led to the creation of a commission that negotiated a compromise handing the presidency to Republican Rutherford B. Hayes in exchange for the removal of federal troops from the South, ending Reconstruction and setting up the rise of one-party Democratic rule and racial segregation throughout the region, Brown writes.
Meanwhile, Fulcher declined to fault President Trump for his hour-long call to Georgia's Secretary of State pressuring him to "find" enough votes to overturn the presidential election result there. Asked about the call by KBOI's Nate Shelman in an interview, Fulcher said, "I haven’t heard it. I’ve heard a couple of snippets. ... Here’s a guy who’s absolutely convinced, and I’m not gonna disagree that there has been a tremendous amount of fraud, and from his standpoint, relentless onslaught of attacks, that he’s in fight mode. And that’s how he’s wired, that’s who he is, frankly that’s what’s made him really good, and that’s been some of his detractors. But by the same token, I haven’t heard the whole thing. The bottom line is he’s in a fight, he believes he’s been wronged, and he probably has, well, he has been. So there you have it."
In the call, Trump cited various conspiracy theories about voter fraud in Georgia, all of which the state's GOP Secretary of State thoroughly refuted; all were false, and the state's results were certified after three counts of the ballots.