Cow and calf elk scramble up a bank along the South Fork of the Clearwater River. The 1937 Pittman-Robertson Act has helped states recover several species of wildlife, including ducks, geese, deer and elk.
U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, is cosponsoring a bill that would eliminate the federal tax on firearms and ammunition that funds wildlife conservation in the U.S., writes Post Register reporter Jakob Thorington.
The bill, called the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act, was introduced recently by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia. If passed, the bill would repeal the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which places an 11% tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment and distributes the proceeds to state governments for wildlife projects.
The proposal has aroused a firestorm of opposition from hunting, conservation and gun rights groups in Idaho and across the country; the Idaho Fish and Game Department reports that since 1939, it has received $263.6 million in Pittman-Robertson funds, including $21.3 million in fiscal year 2022; that was 16% of the department's budget.
Fulcher represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, which takes in the western portion of the state from the Nevada border to Canada.
Clyde and Fulcher argue the bill affirms the Second Amendment, but many hunting, conservation and gun rights groups oppose the bill and have pointed out that it was originally hunters and gun owners who called for the Pittman-Robertson Act.
“Hunters are proud of our decades-long contribution to conservation in America. And this bill is out of touch with our community,” said Rob Thornberry, Idaho Field Representative of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.