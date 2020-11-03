Idaho 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher told supporters tonight, “Things are definitely pointed in the right direction, so we’re thankful for that. Idaho is a very special place. To my fellow Idahoans, this is unique, we’re doing this in a different way this time, but being your voice in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime.”
“The last two years, which has been every single day that I’ve served, our nation has been embroiled in a tremendous conflict,” Fulcher said. “There’s been misdirected accusations, impeachment, pandemic, social unrest. And I really do believe that America is facing the biggest challenge it’s had since the civil war.”
“So what do we do?” he asked. Displaying a pocket U.S. Constitution, he said, “What we do is we go back to basics. And there’s this thing called the Constitution. And the guidelines in this rulebook I believe were divinely inspired, and it’s made the USA the greatest nation in the history of the world.”
“Today I hope to and I believe we’re about to garner the support of the majority. I’m not blind to the fact that we still have many challenges,” Fulcher said.
“Congressional campaigns are hard. They’re supposed to be,” he said. “Opponents engage in a very passionate way and then we’re challenged to come together to support the prevailing party. It’s fitting to acknowledge Joe Evans, Rudy Soto. And yes we have differences, but on this we agree: Idaho is the best place to live, work and raise a family. Idahoans have the character to lead this nation back to peace and prosperity and it’s the traditional constitutional principles that will return us there.”