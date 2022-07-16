Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, will be the new chair of the Idaho Republican Party, one of few women to ever lead the party in its history, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. Delegates selected Moon by a vote of 434-287, and cheered loudly for her when she came on stage.
Moon narrowly lost her bid to be Idaho’s next secretary of state in the May primary and served three terms as a member of the Idaho House of Representatives. She unseats Chairman Tom Luna, who was elected in 2020, and is only the third woman to serve in the position since the late 1800s.
Moon thanked Luna for his service as chairman and said she appreciated the support of the delegation.
“We have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded and ready to keep this state free,” Moon said after the results were announced.
Moon is a legislator who earned high marks from conservative and libertarian groups for her hard-right voting record, and during the campaign for secretary of state, Moon said she did not believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected by Americans in 2020. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
“The primaries are over, and my heart is strong,” Moon told the delegation. “And I’m committed to seeing Republicans up and down the ticket get elected in November.”
Darr Moon, her husband, is active in the Idaho Republican Party and serves on the national council for the John Birch Society, a far right-wing political advocacy group.
Luna told delegates it was an honor to serve as the state party chairman, and said he respected the will of the people.
“I only wish and hope for the best for the Republican Party going forward,” Luna said, becoming emotional toward the end of his remarks. “A party that I love so much.”
Campaign efforts between the two camps were fierce over the three-day party convention in Twin Falls. Attendees wore T-shirts supporting Moon and sported signs that referenced a lawsuit Luna filed on behalf of the Idaho Republican Party just before the primary because the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee endorsed candidates in state-level races. A judge determined Luna was correct in his assertion that the endorsements were a violation of the central committee’s bylaws. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.