Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, has made her motion to suspend the rules of the House to allow her, and others in her situation, to vote and participate remotely. Just 52 members of the House were present; 18 were listed as absent in this morning's roll call. Suspending the rules takes a two-thirds vote of the body, or 47 votes. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked if the House could go at ease so members of JFAC, who were meeting at the same time, could be brought back to the House to vote. Speaker Scott Bedke then set the House at ease. Here is the motion Davis made:
MOTION TO SUSPEND RULES
(1) I move that the Rules of the House of Representatives for the First Regular Session of the 66th Idaho Legislature be suspended insofar as they conflict with the ability of a member of the House who has a physical impairment that places them at high-risk for serious negative outcomes such as permanent physical damage or death if they were to contract Covid-19 to participate remotely from within the city limits of Boise, so long as that person is connected via a simultaneous, interactive, secure technological means on a member’s state-issued laptop computer on his or her state-authorized account, with full video and audio capacity to participate in the floor sessions of the House Chamber floor and House Committee meetings. No vote of a member participating remotely shall be valid unless a visual of the member indicating his or her vote is clearly discernible to the House Chief Clerk or Committee Chairman and Secretary.
(2) If the requirements of the first paragraph are met, then the member shall be considered “present” for purposes of constituting a quorum and with full rights of any other member present such as presenting legislation, debating, and making or objecting to motions. Any reference to a member standing or taking his or her seat shall not apply to a member participating remotely, and “delivery” shall include electronic transmission of documents. Voting by a member participating remotely shall occur by stating “Aye” or “Nay” and simultaneously indicating a thumbs up or thumbs down in order to provide both video and audio confirmation of the member’s vote.
(3) The suspension of rules under this motion shall expire upon the adjournment sine die of the First Regular Session of the 66th Idaho Legislature, or upon a simple majority vote by the members of the House to cease suspension, whichever is first.