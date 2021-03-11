Though several members expressed concerns about “unintended consequences,” Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, persuaded the House Business Committee this afternoon to advance his “Business Bill of Rights” bill, HB 291, which would forbid any business from being ordered to close or its license threatened due to a declared emergency or public health order. “I’m willing to risk the unintended consequences because what happened in April of last year to a business owner was scary, and there are businesses that closed and will never reopen,” Crane told the committee. “I will err on the side of this, and if there’s problems with this legislation, I’m happy to come back and make tweaks to it moving forward.”
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, questioned how the bill would affect street closures around a business that’s across a washed-out bridge or in the midst of an area about to flood. Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, asked how it would impact a health order related to contamination or disease in a restaurant. Crane said it wasn’t his intent to affect those situations.
Crane noted that he received a letter from the city of Boise expressing concerns about the bill. It would require that if a government entity violated its provisions, the emergency declaration or public health order would be rescinded.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, asked Crane why he didn’t instead call for violations to just result in making the action against the business null and void. Crane said his proposal “really is a check on government overreach – should a government come in and say, ‘OK, we need your … business license or your liquor license because you chose to stay open,’ that emergency automatically goes away.”
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, moved to send HB 291 to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” Her motion carried on a divided voice vote.