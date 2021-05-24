The legislation that allowed Idaho to be among the most prompt states reporting its election results in the November election expired Dec. 31, and despite passing the Senate unanimously on Feb. 18, a proposal to make the change permanent died without a hearing in the House this year.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who chairs the House State Affairs Committee, said he decided not to hold a hearing on the bill in the panel he chairs during this year’s legislative session, allowing the bill, SB 1070, to die instead.
“Ultimately, I made the decision not to,” Crane told the Idaho Press on Monday. "Security and integrity in the process is of far more concern to me than expediency.”
The bill adjusted some deadlines for county clerks to send out absentee ballots to voters amid a huge surge in absentee ballots, and most importantly, allowed them to open and scan absentee ballots that they received — but not count them — starting seven days before the election. Otherwise, the ballots couldn’t have been opened until Election Day.
Ada County alone received 129,000 absentee ballots in the November 2020 election, said county Clerk Phil McGrane. “My rough estimate, based on our volume, is we would have finished (counting) some point maybe late Friday afternoon, had we not had that legislation. It would have taken us days.”
Instead, Ada County had final, unofficial results in the high-stakes Tuesday election, which included a hot presidential contest as well as numerous other positions, by 2:44 a.m. Wednesday morning. The whole state had final, unofficial results shortly thereafter.
“I remember staying here through the end that night, and we did finish that night,” said Jason Hancock, deputy Idaho Secretary of State and elections supervisor. “It was still dark when I got home. I didn’t leave until the last county had reported.”
Idaho’s Election Night experience came in huge contrast to many other states, which saw their ballot-counting stretch out for weeks. Pennsylvania alone faced repeated delays, along with multiple lawsuits over the counting process.
“That is going to make people get a little antsy about the results,” Hancock said. “I think it is certainly helpful to the confidence that people have in our elections when we can have our results come back timely.”
Crane, who voted in favor of the bill during the August special session, said he didn't like how counties posted their required video surveillance of the ballots on YouTube; he said other technology should have been used. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.