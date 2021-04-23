An eastern Idaho state representative is suing a critic, alleging that he defamed him, writes Post Register reporter Jonathan Hogan. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, filed the lawsuit against Gregory Graf, who runs the blog Political Potatoes, alleging that on Oct. 19, 2020, Graf called Christensen’s boss at an Idaho Falls State Farm Insurance office and alleged Christensen had committed several crimes.
Christensen told the Post Register he was standing up for himself in filing the lawsuit. “Graf’s been a political enemy for quite some time,” Christensen said. “He called my boss and tried to get me fired.”
In a statement to the Post Register, Graf called the lawsuit “the latest salvo in a now three-year effort by far-right politicians and activists to silence my First Amendment protected rights to free speech.”
Graf claims the call, which the employer recorded, was part of a scheme against him that involves several of the state’s prominent ultra- and far-right organizations including members of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Real 3%ers of Idaho.
You can read Hogan's full story online here (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.