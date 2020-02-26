House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Nampa, has just announced that HB 465, Rep. Christy Zito's bill to make it a felony for doctors to provide gender treatment anyone under age 18, won't proceed any further. It was the subject of an emotional hearing yesterday that drew big crowds objecting to the proposal. Chaney sent Zito a five-page letter about his decision; it's posted here at right. Meanwhile, the House has begun debate on HB 500, Rep. Barbara Ehardt's bill to forbid transgender women and girls from participating in school sports.
Below is Chaney's full announcement.