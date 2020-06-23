"This is not a session of the Legislature," Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said, as 15 House Republicans gathered in the well of the House, seated in a circle. "We do not have a quorum." She said the group will review a proclamation. Pastor and Rep. Tim Remington then led the group in a prayer, saying, "We just want to do what's right, what is right," and the group led the gallery in a loud pledge of allegiance to the flag.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, then read a multi-page proclamation that Boyle posted last night on Twitter, listing a series of charges against Gov. Brad Little, charging that he's violated the state's separation of powers provisions in his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The additional lawmakers who are participating, who weren't named in my previous post, include Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; and Brent Crane, R-Nampa.