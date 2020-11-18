Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, is running for House majority leader, challenging longtime Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, Idaho Public TV reporter Melissa Davlin writes on her "Idaho Reports" blog. Boyle, currently the House Agricultural Affairs Committee chair, was first elected to the Legislature in 2008. She said she considers Moyle a friend, but believes it’s time for a change in the leadership team.
“I was always taught that good leaders bring up others to take their place, because none of us are going to live forever and be around forever,” Boyle said Wednesday.
Asked how the House might operate differently if she wins, Boyle said she would listen more, and thinks she would have a better working relationship with the Senate.
“Women lead different than men. There’s no doubt about that,” Boyle said. You can read Davlin's full post here at idahoptv.com/idreports.