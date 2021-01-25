Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, introduced legislation today to sharply limit the powers of public health districts, giving county commissioners veto power over any health district board decision if it’s objected to by someone who’s “adversely affected;” lowering penalties for first and second offenses of violating public health laws to infractions rather than misdemeanors; and limiting the duration of any order of isolation or quarantine issued by the state or a public health district to 30 days, unless the city or county involved extends it for a longer period.
The bill, introduced in the House Health & Welfare Committee this morning, also would end all isolation or quarantine orders that have been in effect for more than 30 days. The measure includes an emergency clause, which would make it effective immediately upon being signed into law by the governor. The committee vote to introduce the bill clears the way for a possible full hearing on it; to become law, it still would need to pass both houses and receive the governor’s signature.
Blanksma serves on the Central District Health board, and has been an outspoken critic of public health orders regarding response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She wasn’t immediately available for comment on her proposal this afternoon.
In the bill’s Statement of Purpose, Blanksma wrote that the bill’s fiscal impact would likely be minimal, as, “Only three misdemeanors were charged under this section of code over the past two years, amounting to $900 total.”