Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, announced today that he won’t seek re-election, after serving four terms in the House; he’s currently the chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee. “For the past eight years it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of District 12 and Nampa in the House chamber,” he said in a statement. “The trust you have shown has always humbled me. The state of Idaho has been our family’s home for five generations, and I remain committed to continuing service but in new ways.”
Anderst expressed his thanks to “all those that have been so supportive of me over the years includign family, friends and total strangers,” and appreciation to his two fellow lawmakers from District 12, Sen. Todd Lakey and Rep. Rick Youngblood. Anderst referred to himself and the two as “the three amigos,” and said, “These two gentlemen were always a source of strength, wisdom and a joy to work with.”
Today is the first day of the two-week filing period for candidates to file to run for the Legislature; the primary election is May 19. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office hasn’t yet posted any official candidate filings on its website, but Foster Cronyn, acting election director, said it’s received more than 50 and will post them after 5 p.m. today, likely within about an hour. The filings will be posted each weekday through the end of the filing period, which is next Friday, March 13, at 5 p.m. Mountain time.